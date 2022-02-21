Advertisement

Obituary: Taylor, Paula Jean

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Paula Jean Taylor passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022. She was born on July 3, 1947, in Spring Valley, IL to Jean Glover Peterson and Garth Eugene Peterson.

She was a graduate of Marietta High School in 1965 and from St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1968. She was an RN at Marietta Memorial Hospital for 41 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Friar of Chesapeake, VA; sister, Nancy Jones (Allan) of Fairfax, VA; four grandchildren, Emily and Caitlyn Friar of VA and Olivia and Cruz Arreola of Bakersfield, CA; and nephews, Scott (John) and Steve (Chris) Jones.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Tracy Taylor Aragon.

At her request, there will be no visitation. Burial will be in Mound Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Paula’s family with cremation services and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting www.cawleyandpeoples.com or their Facebook page.

