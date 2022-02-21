Obituary: Tuell, Betty

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Betty Tuell of Mineral Wells, WV received her heavenly wings at the age of 92 at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital on February 20, 2022.

Betty was born on December 26, 1929 in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Goldie Lyons Leach. Being the first born of four children.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School with the class of 1950.

She married William “Bill” Tuell in February 1952 - almost celebrating their “59th” anniversary before his passing a few days before.

They had two children, Sandy Jones and husband, Ron of Mineral Wells, and Dean Tuell of Mineral Wells. Betty had two grandchildren, Nathan Jones of Mineral Wells and Dena Tuell of Parkersburg. She enjoyed watching their sports and activities in which they were involved. She had one great-grandchild, Charlette Satow of Parkersburg.

Survivors include: sister Margaret Batten of Mineral Wells, sister-in-law Mary Leach of Vienna along with several nieces and nephews including Darrin Batten of Lewis Center, OH and Monica Batten Allen of Davisville, WV. She also leaves behind a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William “Bill” Tuell; two brothers Eugene Leach and Etsel “Red” Leach, brother-in-law Tom Batten, sister-in-law Phyllis Leach, in-laws Robert and Sarah Giffen Tuell; and other family members and friends.

Betty was employed by Corning Glass briefly until the birth of her daughter and decided on a career as a stay-at-home mom. After her children were raised, she also babysat Darrin & Monica, her sister’s children.

She then began her employment as a Wood County School cook serving at Nash, Williamstown, and Roosevelt until she retired in June 1992. Betty was a member of the Big Tygart United Methodist Church in Mineral Wells, having taught the small children’s class for years, a member of the United Methodist Women, involved with the Mineral Wells (PMBS) Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, helped her husband with the campground parking at the WV Gospel Singers Association in Mt. Nebo for many years, and attended Wood and Wirt County Senior Citizen Centers.

Earlier she volunteered helping her daughter’s Girl Scout troop and helping her son’s Boy Scout troop.

Betty loved watching wildlife, the Game Show Network, sport channels, doing word search books, jigsaw puzzles, crochet, and talking with family and friends.

During the winter months, she and Bill lived in Bushnell, FL for several years and attended various churches while living there with the “snow birds” becoming very good friends with folks from Canada and across the USA.

Visitation will be Wednesday 4-7 pm at the funeral home.

A Life of Celebration will be Thursday 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg with Reverend Rick DeQuasie officiating.

Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. Following the graveside service, all relatives and friends are invited to Big Tygart United Methodist Church for a meal and time of fellowship.

The family requests donations be made in her memory to the Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 266, Mineral Wells, WV 26150 or Big Tygart United Methodist Church, PO Box 220. Mineral Wells, WV 26150.

Condolences may be sent to: tuell26150@gmail.com or www.LeavittFuneralHome.com online obituary.

Sandy & Dean wish to acknowledge the many friends and family that sent cards and kept her/us in their thoughts and prayers. Please know that these acts of love meant the world to mom and brightened her days. Your kindness was a blessing and we thank you.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.