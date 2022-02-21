Advertisement

Obituary: Windland, Seth Anthony

Seth Anthony Windland Obit
Seth Anthony Windland Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Seth Anthony Windland, 32, left our earthly world on February 14th, 2022, a son of Teresa and David Windland. He was born in Parkersburg, WV on November 17th, 1989.

Seth spent many years at Godbey Fields where he made lifelong friendships. He graduated from from Parkersburg South High School in 2008. He then went on to join the National Guard. Seth was an avid sports fan and loved the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Left to cherish his memory in addition to his parents are his sister, Chelsea (Matt) of Parkersburg; brother, Kaleb Windland of Parkersburg; niece, Mattison who was the light of his life; bonus niece, Sara; nephew, Ty who Seth loved to make laugh; grandparents, Dan Windland of Parkersburg; Delmas and Judith Roberts of Elenor, WV; and Peggy Pate of Evans, WV; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Seth is preceded in death by his grandma, Sharon Windland; grandpa, Bill Pate; uncles, Danny Windland and Matthew Roberts and cousin, Cameron Roberts.

There will be a service on Sunday, February 27th at 1:00PM at the Christian Life Center, 3211 6th Ave. Parkersburg, WV 26101 with Pastor Joe Hunt officiating.

At the request of the family, everyone is asked to dress in casual attire.

Lambert-Tatman is honored to serve the Windland family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg flood wall being reinforced
Recent flood warnings bring reinforcements to flood wall
Raychel Parsons Nedeff Obit
Obituary: Nedeff, Raychel Parsons
Historical church seeking renovations
Historic church holds meeting today for upcoming restoration process
Members of the Parkersburg community gather for Sunday cleanup
A cleaner community starts today
David Sean Worst Obit
Obituary: Worst, David Sean

Latest News

Paula Jean Taylor Obit
Obituary: Taylor, Paula Jean
Keith Blaine Archer Obit
Obituary: Archer, Keith Blaine
Betty Tuell Obit
Obituary: Tuell, Betty
Nicholas Alexander Rymer Obit
Obituary: Rymer, Nicholas Alexander