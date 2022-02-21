Obituary: Windland, Seth Anthony

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Seth Anthony Windland, 32, left our earthly world on February 14th, 2022, a son of Teresa and David Windland. He was born in Parkersburg, WV on November 17th, 1989.

Seth spent many years at Godbey Fields where he made lifelong friendships. He graduated from from Parkersburg South High School in 2008. He then went on to join the National Guard. Seth was an avid sports fan and loved the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Left to cherish his memory in addition to his parents are his sister, Chelsea (Matt) of Parkersburg; brother, Kaleb Windland of Parkersburg; niece, Mattison who was the light of his life; bonus niece, Sara; nephew, Ty who Seth loved to make laugh; grandparents, Dan Windland of Parkersburg; Delmas and Judith Roberts of Elenor, WV; and Peggy Pate of Evans, WV; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Seth is preceded in death by his grandma, Sharon Windland; grandpa, Bill Pate; uncles, Danny Windland and Matthew Roberts and cousin, Cameron Roberts.

There will be a service on Sunday, February 27th at 1:00PM at the Christian Life Center, 3211 6th Ave. Parkersburg, WV 26101 with Pastor Joe Hunt officiating.

At the request of the family, everyone is asked to dress in casual attire.

Lambert-Tatman is honored to serve the Windland family.

