Pleasants County updates mask mandate

By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pleasants county schools have made masks in school buildings optional.

Superintendent Michael Wells says he doesn’t believe that this change will have any impact on the students learning ability.

“I worked with the nurses and my staff here in the county and we looked at our data and numbers and took all of those things into consideration to try to move towards this pandemic becoming an endemic,” said Wells.

