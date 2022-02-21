Rob Cornelius reinstated as Chair of Wood County Republican Executive Comittee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The ousted chair of the Wood County Republican Executive Committee is back after a court order was filed in his favor in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Rob Cornelius was removed from office in 2019 by then-state Republican Chairwoman Melody Potter. He filed a lawsuit not long after against Potter and West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner with the goal of being reinstated.

Now that the Kanawha Circuit Court has officially certified his position as chair, Cornelius said his goal has been achieved.

“The people who tried to do this were breaking the law civilly and probably criminally. We will certainly pursue them as needed beyond that. We need to get back to the business of electing Republicans county-wide because in Wood County we elected Republicans,” Cornelius said.

“We do a really great job at it and I think I did a really great job at it. I’m glad everyone is running for office, I’m glad we are voting this year. We have a lot of work to do.”

Cornelius said executive committee members are elected in the primary elections of even-numbered non-presidential election years, like 2022.

Cornelius said he plans to run for a spot on the Wood County Republican Executive Committee in the upcoming primary.

