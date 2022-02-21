Advertisement

Volunteer fire departments in need of more members

WTAP News @ 5- Volunteer fire departments
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Volunteer fire departments say that they are still in need of more members.

The Lubeck Volunteer Fire Dept. is one of many departments looking for more members at its station.

Fire chief, Mark Stewart, says that the department is currently at 28 volunteers. A significant drop-off that had around 50 members.

Stewart says that a lot of the drop-off is due to the pandemic.

And he is looking to see a change in the near future.

“Just because memberships dropped down doesn’t mean that call volume has as well. So, we’re also working, running the wheels off of people that are still active,” says Stewart.

Stewart says that Lubeck’s volunteer fire department received over five hundred calls last year.

The West Virginia State Senate is providing a bill, senate bill 513, which would allow volunteer and part-volunteer fire departments to use state grants to enhance their recruiting efforts.

