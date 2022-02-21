Advertisement

West Virginia leaders say pandemic could soon transition to endemic

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said during a press briefing Monday that the coronavirus pandemic could soon become an endemic.

Marsh noted a positive trend in both active cases and hospitalizations, saying both had declined over the last month.

“We are anticipating, very soon, coming to an important fork in the road,” Dr. Marsh said. “We are starting to see a reduction of the most recent surge brought on by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 because of the levels of immunity that we have in our country, both from vaccination and boosting, and also from native immunity. And if the COVID virus does not have a substantial additional set of mutations that creates a different kind of variant that is a much different kind of variant, then indeed, given the immunity that we have and also the acceptance that I think our country has now for the impact of COVID-19 on our citizens, then presumably we will be navigating and transitioning to a more endemic sort of mode.”

Officials said active cases in West Virginia have dropped more than 75 percent in less than a month. Hospitalizations have dropped over 41 percent.

The state’s COVID-19 website says there are no red counties on the county alert system map.

Meanwhile, 21 deaths were reported since the website’s last update.

You can find more COVID-19 statistics here.

