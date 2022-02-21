Williamstown middle school kid wins Bob Huggins-signed basketball and pizza

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - One Williamstown Middle School student wins pizza for a year and a signed basketball after winning a basketball competition.

Blake Morris was at a West Virginia University basketball game with his family this past weekend, where he was asked to be in the “Papa John’s shoot out.”

Morris had five seconds to dribble the length of the basketball court and make his shot.

Morris won Papa John’s pizza for a year and a signed basketball from WVU coach Bob Huggins.

Blake’s mom says that this was a big moment for her son. Especially being his first w-v-u game.

“I really was impressed and super proud because it was a full house Saturday night. There was a lot of people there. There wasn’t a ton of empty seats. So, just the fact that he could focus enough to get that ball clear across the floor and make it in front of all those people under all that pressure. I am incredibly proud of him,” says Alicia Morris.

Blake also plays shooting guard in basketball for Williamstown Middle School and he got his start playing in third grade at Waverly Elementary.

Blake says his favorite player in the NBA is Steph Curry and says his parents are also his biggest influences.

