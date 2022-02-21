Wood County veteran behind bill that would create West Virginia Veterans Hall of Fame

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -A proposed bill that would create a West Virginia Military Hall of Fame has passed the West Virginia House and is headed to the Senate thanks in large part to a Wood County resident.

Bernie Lyons was instrumental in making sure that the Gold Star Family monument was built in Parkersburg. Now, he’s also instrumental in this bill that would honor veterans who went above and beyond on the battlefield.

Lyons, who served in the Marines during peacetime said his proposed bill was supported by both sides of the aisle.

“Totally thrilled with them. It was 100% positive,” Lyons said. “There were no nay votes in committees or in house votes.”

Lyons said Delegate Roger Conely has supported this bill since he proposed it last year.

“It’s way too often that you have the Rs and you have the Ds and it’s us against them but at the end of the day, we’re Americans. And at the end of the day, if it weren’t for our veterans, we would not have the right to voice our opinions as Democrats or Republicans,” Conely said.

If passed, the hall of fame would honor service members who have received awards like a Medal of Honor, Silver Star, Purple Heart, and many others. Lyons said several other states have a hall of fame for their veterans and that it is long overdue that West Virginia creates its own.

“Right now the federal government recognizes them as veterans but the state doesn’t recognize them at all and they’ve lived here, most of them all their life, and there are thousands of them in the state,” Lyons said.

“I don’t know how many thousands have been wounded, but they should be recognized by the state.”

Lyons said there is no request for any funding with this bill. He said, as of now, the veterans would receive a certificate if they were chosen by a committee after applying to be inducted.

Lyons said he hopes in the future a building could be created for this military hall of fame. For now, Lyons is waiting for the Senate to vote.

“There are only three weeks left in the session so I’m hoping it’s going to be within three weeks at least-maybe sooner if we get lucky.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.