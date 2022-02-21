WVU football recruit undergoing surgery after being shot

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University football recruit is undergoing surgery after being shot on Friday night.

Raheim Jeter’s mother posted publicly on Facebook that her son was shot in the leg after an incident on Highway 9 near Boiling Springs, South Carolina.

Jeter has undergone surgery for the injury, according to his mother.

Jeter, from Spartanburg, South Carolina, is a 2023 WVU football commit.

According to WHNS, Spartanburg County deputies were on scene of the investigation around 11:40 p.m. on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office would not comment on the active investigation, WHNS says.

