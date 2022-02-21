Advertisement

WVU football recruit undergoing surgery after being shot

A West Virginia University football recruit is undergoing surgery after being shot on Friday night.
Shooting scene on Highway 9.
Shooting scene on Highway 9.(FOX Carolina News)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University football recruit is undergoing surgery after being shot on Friday night.

Raheim Jeter’s mother posted publicly on Facebook that her son was shot in the leg after an incident on Highway 9 near Boiling Springs, South Carolina.

Jeter has undergone surgery for the injury, according to his mother.

Jeter, from Spartanburg, South Carolina, is a 2023 WVU football commit.

According to WHNS, Spartanburg County deputies were on scene of the investigation around 11:40 p.m. on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office would not comment on the active investigation, WHNS says.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg flood wall being reinforced
Recent flood warnings bring reinforcements to flood wall
Seth Anthony Windland Obit
Obituary: Windland, Seth Anthony
Raychel Parsons Nedeff Obit
Obituary: Nedeff, Raychel Parsons
Historical church seeking renovations
Historic church holds meeting today for upcoming restoration process
Members of the Parkersburg community gather for Sunday cleanup
A cleaner community starts today

Latest News

Suddenlink has also been ordered to open a call center in West Virginia.
Public Service Commission breaks down Suddenlink fine
W.Va. State Police locality pay bill advances in House
W.Va. State Police locality pay bill advances in House
Williamstown middle school kid wins Bob Huggins-signed basketball and pizza
Williamstown middle school kid wins Bob Huggins-signed basketball and pizza
Pleasants County schools adjust mask mandate
Pleasants County updates mask mandate