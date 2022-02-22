Beekeepers increase security with cases of beehive and supplies theft

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Beekeepers across the country are seeing instances of beehives and equipment being stolen.

Beekeepers are seeing instances of people stealing bee colonies and beekeeping supplies in parts of the country.

Mid-Ohio Valley Beekeepers Assocation president, Kenny Bach, says that he has heard a case of a beekeeper having some equipment stolen from them.

Bach says for beekeepers to find ways to protect their supplies and beehives as losing these items could mean hundreds of dollars in losses.

“So, yeah, it could be quite significant. Especially for a hobbyist that may only have the one hive. Or a sideliner that has around 50 hives,” says Bach.

Bach advises beekeepers to camouflage their bee colonies and add field cameras to the outside.

