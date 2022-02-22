Advertisement

Beekeepers increase security with cases of beehive and supplies theft

Beekeepers increase security with cases of beehive and supplies theft
Beekeepers increase security with cases of beehive and supplies theft(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Beekeepers across the country are seeing instances of beehives and equipment being stolen.

Beekeepers are seeing instances of people stealing bee colonies and beekeeping supplies in parts of the country.

Mid-Ohio Valley Beekeepers Assocation president, Kenny Bach, says that he has heard a case of a beekeeper having some equipment stolen from them.

Bach says for beekeepers to find ways to protect their supplies and beehives as losing these items could mean hundreds of dollars in losses.

“So, yeah, it could be quite significant. Especially for a hobbyist that may only have the one hive. Or a sideliner that has around 50 hives,” says Bach.

Bach advises beekeepers to camouflage their bee colonies and add field cameras to the outside.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suddenlink has also been ordered to open a call center in West Virginia.
Public Service Commission breaks down Suddenlink fine
Seth Anthony Windland Obit
Obituary: Windland, Seth Anthony
Shooting scene on Highway 9.
WVU football recruit undergoing surgery after being shot
Nicholas Alexander Rymer Obit
Obituary: Rymer, Nicholas Alexander
Derrick Wilcox Obit
Obituary: Wilcox, Derrick

Latest News

Lee Campbell
Paperback Palace closing due to financial issues from the pandemic
Some of the defendants are Robert Bellar, Deborah Bellar and Jimmy Childs
Serah Bellar files federal civil lawsuit over alleged abuse
Parkersburg Lions Club reaches 100-year milestone
Parkersburg Lions Club reaches 100-year milestone
MOV Master Naturalists Program approaching ninth year
Master Naturalists program approaching their ninth year