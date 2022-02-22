Advertisement

Dayton man sentenced over drug charges

A Dayton man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court because of drug charges dating back to...
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Dayton man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court on Tuesday morning because of drug charges dating back to 2019.

Brandon Leak, 24, of Dayton, Ohio was found guilty on one charge for delivery of a controlled substance (fentanyl), which was less than one gram and he was found guilty on another charge of delivering a controlled substance (fentanyl), which was more than one gram but less than five grams.

Leak was sentenced to no less than two years and no more than ten years for the first charge. He has been credited with 561 days of prison time so far for that charge.

Leak was also sentenced to no less than three years and no more than 15 years on the second charge. He has been credited with no days of prison time for this charge.

