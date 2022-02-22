February Jan Dils Golden Apple Award winner - Kathy Martin

BELMONT, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pleasants County Middle School 7th and 8th grade special education teacher Kathy Martin was shocked to hear her name announced in the school gym as the February winner for the Jan Dils Golden Apple award.

She was nominated for her work with a student who has an autoimmune disease and is unable to attend school in-person due to the pandemic.

After being homebound, Martin went above and beyond to help this student by personally dropping off assignments at their home, having her class make cards for the student and being the “sweetest, kindest and most compassionate” person to this student.

Martin says that working with a homebound student was personal for her.

“This is the first time that I’ve worked with a homebound kid,” Martin said. “I chose to work with him because my own child has autoimmune conditions, so I know the struggles that come with that. Once I started working with this child and his family, you start to feel like family with them.”

