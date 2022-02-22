Advertisement

Hershey bar wrapper celebrates Women’s History Month

Hershey just released its 'Celebrate She' chocolate bar.
Hershey just released its 'Celebrate She' chocolate bar.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - March is Women’s History Month, and Hershey is celebrating in a sweet way.

The candymaker just released its “Celebrate She” chocolate bar. It comes with a wrapper celebrating the impact of women and girls.

The company is among only a handful of Fortune 500 companies led by women. It was named one of the world’s top female-friendly companies by Forbes last year.

Hershey said it’s committed to equal pay, career development and other initiatives to support women.

It recently donated $150,000 to Girls on the Run, a nonprofit committed to supporting, empowering and inspiring girls to realize their potential.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suddenlink has also been ordered to open a call center in West Virginia.
Public Service Commission breaks down Suddenlink fine
Seth Anthony Windland Obit
Obituary: Windland, Seth Anthony
Nicholas Alexander Rymer Obit
Obituary: Rymer, Nicholas Alexander
Derrick Wilcox Obit
Obituary: Wilcox, Derrick
West Virginia COVID map as of 2/20/22
West Virginia leaders say pandemic could soon transition to endemic

Latest News

Despite the challenges, Adonis Lattimore has been proving any doubters wrong since he found...
Teen without legs wins state wrestling championship
Hundreds of beehives have been reported stolen throughout California so far this year.
Bee industry buzzing as hive thefts soar
The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
World leaders focus on how to punish Russia over Ukraine
Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, said it's not a full invasion of...
EU Commission: 'Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil'