Marietta workers start flood cleanup

By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta workers have started the clean up on Front St. from the recent flooding the area has seen.

They brushed debris that the river has brought in out of walking paths.

This is to keep the city clean as well as allowing their residents to walk without danger.

Marietta workers say it is better to address these problems as soon as they get the chance instead of waiting until the end of it all.

They are also prepping for any future flooding Marietta will see.

