Advertisement

Master Naturalists program approaching their ninth year

MOV Master Naturalists Program approaching ninth year
MOV Master Naturalists Program approaching ninth year(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The first class of this season begin on March 12.

As a Master Naturalist you will cover topics such as: wetlands, geology, forests and many other nature related topics.

To achieve certification for the program it is required that you complete 64 hours of class and 30 hours of volunteer work.

If you want to learn more about the program you can visit MNOFWV.org.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suddenlink has also been ordered to open a call center in West Virginia.
Public Service Commission breaks down Suddenlink fine
Seth Anthony Windland Obit
Obituary: Windland, Seth Anthony
Shooting scene on Highway 9.
WVU football recruit undergoing surgery after being shot
Nicholas Alexander Rymer Obit
Obituary: Rymer, Nicholas Alexander
Derrick Wilcox Obit
Obituary: Wilcox, Derrick

Latest News

Lee Campbell
Paperback Palace closing due to financial issues from the pandemic
Some of the defendants are Robert Bellar, Deborah Bellar and Jimmy Childs
Serah Bellar files federal civil lawsuit over alleged abuse
Parkersburg Lions Club reaches 100-year milestone
Parkersburg Lions Club reaches 100-year milestone
Beekeepers increase security with cases of beehive and supplies theft
Beekeepers increase security with cases of beehive and supplies theft