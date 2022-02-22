Master Naturalists program approaching their ninth year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The first class of this season begin on March 12.

As a Master Naturalist you will cover topics such as: wetlands, geology, forests and many other nature related topics.

To achieve certification for the program it is required that you complete 64 hours of class and 30 hours of volunteer work.

If you want to learn more about the program you can visit MNOFWV.org.

