OAC Playoffs to run through Maritta

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

After wrapping up their season with a 20 game win streak, the Marietta Pioneers men’s basketball will now host at least the first round of the Ohio Athletic Conference playoffs.

For the first time since the 1985-1986 season, a team in the OAC had a perfect conference record going 17-0.

Marietta has not lost a game since Nov. 20th and proceeded to lock up the first seed in their conference and the #2 spot in division three basketball.

The Pioneers will now have a tip off against Ohio Northern for their first round of the OAC playoffs.

