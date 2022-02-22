Advertisement

OAC Playoffs to run through Maritta

WTAP News @ 11
By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

After wrapping up their season with a 20 game win streak, the Marietta Pioneers men’s basketball will now host at least the first round of the Ohio Athletic Conference playoffs.

For the first time since the 1985-1986 season, a team in the OAC had a perfect conference record going 17-0.

Marietta has not lost a game since Nov. 20th and proceeded to lock up the first seed in their conference and the #2 spot in division three basketball.

The Pioneers will now have a tip off against Ohio Northern for their first round of the OAC playoffs.

