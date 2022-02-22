Obituary: Gabbert, Theda Faye (Hapney)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Theda Faye (Hapney) Gabbert, 87, of Parkersburg, passed away February 18, 2022.

Services will be Saturday 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Jim Riggs officiating. Interment will follow at Torch Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.