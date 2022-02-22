Advertisement

Obituary: Gabbert, Theda Faye (Hapney)

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Theda Faye (Hapney) Gabbert, 87, of Parkersburg, passed away February 18, 2022.

Services will be Saturday 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Jim Riggs officiating.  Interment will follow at Torch Cemetery.  Visitation will be Friday 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

