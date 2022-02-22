Obituary: Greenlief, Russell Glenn

SMITHVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Russell Glenn Greenlief, 75, of Smithville, WV departed this life Saturday, February 19th, 2022, at his residence.

He was born November 18, 1946, in Cox Mills, WV, a son of the late Russell A. and Pauline (Post) Greenlief.

Russell courageously served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After the military he worked a variety of jobs including the oilfield, Troy Mills of Harrisville, WV, and maintenance for the Senior Citizen’s apartments for over 20 years. Russell was a member of the Harrisville Moose Lodge and the Harris-Ritchie Post #3554 VFW. He enjoyed hunting, four-wheeler riding, picnics, camping, and being with his beloved family. Russell was always known for having the best jokes or pulling pranks on people.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Dianna Kay Greenlief of Smithville, WV; children, Melissa Greenlief Ayers (Dean II) of Smithville, WV, and Russell Greenlief II of Big Springs, WV; grandchildren, Ryan Ayers (Kelly) of OH, Allen Ayers III (Sarah) of Smithville, WV, Robert Greenlief of Parkersburg, WV, and Chelsea Barber (Daniel) of St. Marys, WV; great grandchildren, Lincoln and Tanner Ayers of OH, Avery May Barber of St. Marys, WV, and two more on the way; brothers, Hayden Greenlief (Janet) of New Milton, WV, Gary Greenlief and Charles Greenlief of Troy, WV; and sisters, Patty Greenlief of NC and Betty Burton of Weston, WV.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Helen Weaver, Jean McCartney, and Homer Greenlief.

According to Russell’s wishes he will be cremated, and the family will have a memorial ride/service for him at their convenience. Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com

