Obituary: Haught, Dale Steed

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - Dale Steed Haught, 95, of Shay Ridge, New Matamoras went to be with his Lord while surrounded by his loving family on February 21, 2022, at Elison Assisted Living. He was born August 9, 1926 on Shay Ridge to James and Edith Tice Haught. His parents died when he was young and he was raised by Uncle Comer and Aunt Mary Haught.

Dale was a graduate of Bloomfield High School and was a U. S. Army Veteran of World War II. He was Township Clerk and Trustee for Independence Twp. for over 35 years, was a board member of Washington Electric for 25 years, former member of Little Muskingum Volunteer Fire Department and of the Little Muskingum Grange, was a member of Farm Bureau and Frontier Local Economic Development Association. He was an avid hunter and a member of the Shay Ridge Hunting Club.

On August 12, 1950, he married the love of his life, Phyllis Decker who survives with children: Sheila (Jerry) King, Barbara (Gale) DePuy, Sandy (David) Perry, Brian (Dr. Roberta) Haught; grandchildren: Dr. Jerry (Bo-Bet) King II, Jason (Jody) King, Dr. Janelle (Ryan Stead) King, Gale (Rachel) DePuy II, Tracy Hines, Tina Creighton, Tammy (Dr. Ryan) Layton, Teresa DePuy, Joshua (Stef) Perry, Kayla (Evan) Staph, Daniel (Alaina) Haught, Rebekah (Kyle) Fleming; great grandchildren: Trey, Cierra, Nellie, Trevor, Zoey, Kristen, Chase, Jocelyn, Ellaina, Alexis, Drew, Derek, Devin, Dawson, Denay, Gabe, Abe, Carly, Tabathia, Gale III, Kenley, Grady, Eden, Evony, Thiesen, Tristan, Torin, Callum and great, great grandchild Wrenlynn and special friend who was like family Dick Dieringer.

He was preceded in death by parents, his aunt and uncle who raised him, son Lloyd Dale, granddaughter Megan Modesitt, grandson-in-law Kevin Hines, brother Frank Haught and sisters Lydia Wallace and Pearl Smith.

A special thank you to Elison Assisted Living and Amedisys Hospice for the care they gave Dale.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday (Feb. 26) at 2:00pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Little Muskingum Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Muskingum Volunteer Fire Department or Lawrence Baptist Church.

