Obituary: Hively, Betty Jean

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Betty Jean Hively, 83, of Parkersburg passed away Monday, February 21, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born June 15, 1938 in Lubeck, WV a daughter of the late Ira Floyd and Blanche Daggs Williams.

Betty formerly worked at the Omelet Shoppe and Rite Aid in Parkersburg and was owner of Tri-State Urethane. She loved gardening and flowers and was a United Methodist by faith.

Betty is survived by three daughters, Glenna Kaltenecker (David) of Parkersburg, Sherry Powell (Norval) of Walker and Loretta D. Smith (Steven) of Parkersburg; one son, Clyde E. Hively, Jr. “JR” of Parkersburg; ten grandchildren, Dava (Wesley), David, Zack (Glenna), Hayley, Bryana (Clay), Sabrina (Austin), Jadyn, Wade, Haden and Walker; eight great-grandchildren, Carol, Thomas, Marcus, Ryland, Quinlee, Arizona, Hadley and Paityn; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde E. Hively, Sr., one granddaughter, Ashlei Powell, six sisters, Mary Barnett, Agnes Gant, Virginia Barber, Hazel Griffin, Iona Bucklew and Juanita Cunningham; three brothers, Albert, Ray and Charles “Chuck” Williams.

At Betty’s request, there will be no visitation or services.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family.

