Obituary: Hunt, Norman B.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Norman B. Hurt, 24, of Marietta, Ohio, born November 18th, 1997 in Virginia Beach, Virginia went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, February 19th, 2022.

Norm graduated from Frontier High School in 2016, where he was a member of the varsity baseball team and FFA. Norm was a natural prankster and shared a special sense of humor with his Mom. He truly loved his family and was a special uncle to his five nieces and nephews. Norm was a skilled mechanic and perfectionist and worked tirelessly to do his very best at everything he did. He enjoyed hunting, trapping, and fishing. He especially loved hiking in the Appalachian outdoors. Norm was a supervisor for Summit Environmental. Norm professed his faith in our Lord Jesus and was baptized in 2012.

Remaining to cherish Norm’s memory are his parents David and Regina Miller, Norman and Claire Hurt; the love of his life Hope Miracle; siblings Robert Hurt, Travis and Liz Miller, and Michael and Ashley Miller, Megan and David Weaver, Mary Miller, and Zenafia Hurt; Nieces and nephews Abbie, Michael, Gavin, Wyatt, and Avery; Grandmothers Jo’an Burton and Peggy Miller; Grandfather Bob Hurt; Aunts and uncles John and Adriana Burton, Denise and Paul Myers, Jerry and Laurie Miller, Jeff and Emily Miller, Ed and Kathy Theimer. Cousins Ian Burton, Brennan Burton, Kate Volk, Jennifer Miller, Tim Miller, Tom Miller, Allen Miller, Danielle Miller, Grace Miller, Jennifer Hurt, Kristen Hurt, Misty Miracle and family.

Preceding Norm to Heaven are Granddads Edward E. Burton and Harold E. Miller, Grandmother Cheryl Thomson, and Cousin Paul Volk.

To honor Norms memory, private funeral services will be held for the family with Pastor John Felton officiating.

Memorial donations in Norm’s memory may be directed to Samaritans’ Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.