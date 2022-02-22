Obituary: Layfield, Mary Elizabeth Simmons

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mary Elizabeth Simmons Layfield, 82, of Parkersburg, WV. departed this life on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Belpre Landing after suffering from a stroke. She was born May 13, 1939 at Cantwell, Ritchie County, WV, a daughter of the late Arnold Burl and Margaret Viola Michael Simmons.

Mary loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a freelance designer working with Annie’s Attic in Texas for several years. She was a top designer in plastic canvas and crochet. She specialized in Barbie Doll clothes and oil paintings. You can see several of her designs on the internet. She loved to deer hunt and spend time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Bradley Kanton Layfield; her father and mother, Arnold Burl and Margaret Viola Michael Simmons; and two siblings, Rondal Simmons and Carolyn Simmons Burton.

Mary is survived by her two children, Terry (Sarah) Layfield and Shari (Steve) Flinn; seven siblings, Carol (Carol Ann) Simmons, Cathy (Benny) Marshall, Reta Rifle and Linda Deem; six grandchildren, Ambrosia Flinn, Justin (Jessie) Layfield, Alisha Flinn, Jessica (Doug) Kelly, Julie (Jeremy) Hunter and Jadiah (Michelle) Flinn; nine great-grandchildren, Camren, Lucas, Casen, Jakiah, Tyler, Catie, Callie, Maiya, Maddox and several nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid, private family services will be held a Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St. Parkersburg, WV. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.