Obituary: Proctor, Richard

BARLOW, Ohio (WTAP) - Richard Proctor, 85, of Barlow, Ohio went to his home in Heaven February 20, 2022. Richard was born October 29, 1936 in Barlow, a son of Frank and Grace Deming Proctor.

Richard graduated from Vincent High School in 1954. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Nelma Fortney Proctor, son Steve Proctor and sister Helen Adamson. He retired from DuPont after 35 years as an electrical instrument supervisor.

He is survived by his son Philip Proctor (Amy) of Fleming; daughter Jill Frame (Keith) of Little Hocking; grandchildren: Josh Proctor (Kyra York) of Veto; Erica Barrow (Adam) of Little Hocking; Jacob Proctor of Fleming; Jayla Lang (Jared) of Waterford; Colin Frame (Lindsay) of Fleming; great grandchildren Aubrey Proctor; Ashton, Branson, Eliana, Jairus and Titus Barrow; Aubrionna Helmick, Brynnley Proctor, Hadley Lang and another great granddaughter arriving in May; sisters Jean Jones of Marietta, Ann Paskalaides of Hernando, FL, Sheila Thomas of New Holland, PA and brother Joe Proctor of Barlow.

He attended Barlow United Methodist Church where he had attended most of his life, the River Church and Porterfield Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School and sang in the choir and cantatas. He enjoyed woodworking, music, singing, photography, spending time with his family and friends and long car rides with his good friend Pat Pugh. He always enjoyed gardening. Many people have commented about the garden that has been in the same place on the family farm for 200 years.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Feb. 25) at 1:30 pm at Barlow Methodist Church with burial following in Barlow Cemetery. Family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Barlow United Methodist Church.

