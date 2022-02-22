Obituary: Urban, Dennis E.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Dennis E. Urban, 83, of Marietta, OH passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH.

He was born on August 17, 1938 in Dayton, OH to the late Harold Kenneth and Dorothy Marie Hupp Urban.

Dennis was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Army. He was a member of Harmar Lodge #390 F&AM, Valley of Cambridge Scottish Rite, Marietta York Rite Bodies, the Odd Fellows, National Sojourners Heroes of ‘76; Kentucky Colonels and the American Legion #64.

He is survived by two sons, Scott Urban (Susan), Eric Urban (Valarie); grandchildren, Amanda, Alison, Landon, Austin, Andrew, Dylan, Jonathon, Samuel, Brandon, and Brody; great grandchildren, Skylar, Lyra, Rowan and Koda; a sister, Gail Johnson (Oscar) and a sister-in-law, Caryl Sternberger (John).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis K. Urban and a daughter, Stephanie Urban.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM Friday, February 25, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St. Marietta, OH with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM with Dr. Christopher Longgrear officiating. Masonic services will be held at 6:45 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Ohio River Museum, 601 Front St., Campus Martius Museum, 601 2nd St., or Local History and Genealogy Archives, 418 Washington St, Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

