Obituary: Whiting, Barbara Nina

By Andrew Noll
Feb. 22, 2022
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WTAP) - Barbara Nina Whiting, 61, died on February 3, 2022, at Cambridge Developmental Center. She was born on September 21, 1960 in Alexandria, VA to the late Creston F. Whiting, Jr. and Nina Wolinski Whiting.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandmother, Muriel Wagner.

Barbara is survived by sisters, Jennifer Whiting, Sandi Ewaniszyk, Rev. Hollis Whiting Hall and Cindy Merrill. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Burial to be held at a later date.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Whiting family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

