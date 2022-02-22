Paperback Palace closing due to financial issues from the pandemic

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -Paperback Palace, a longtime, locally owned bookstore in Vienna is closing its doors next week due to the hardships from the pandemic.

Paperback Palace has been bringing books to the masses at bargain prices since 2004. But sadly, the owner said the pandemic has caused her to close up shop for good.

“Read anything. Comic books, back of the serial box, anything you find interesting you know? You might eventually find a good book that you like. A single book that you like, anything. Just read,” said Paperback Palace owner Lee Campbell.

The love for reading is what made Campbell open Paperback palace in the first place. She said she was eager to use her library sciences background in a way that would allow her the flexibility to spend more time with her family.

Little did she know that through the years, as she gained more customers, those customers would become a part of her family as well.

“Over the years I’ve met and seen pictures of grandkids and marriages and stuff. It’s just been really great,” Campbell said. “That’s what I’m really going to miss is the customers.”

Campbell said she started out selling used books she acquired from friends. She eventually built up an extensive inventory of fiction and nonfiction books, cookbooks, puzzles, children’s literature and more.

Despite her collection of paperbacks, Campbell said she believes the pandemic has caused her to lose many customers.

“My customers are older, they don’t want to come out. They don’t do it online, for online shopping. They sometimes don’t even use emails or computers,” Campbell said. “They just want to hold a book in their hand and enjoy it, come in and browse, and they aren’t comfortable doing that. It just didn’t work out.”

Campbell said her last day will be Monday, February 28th. All used books are being sold now for one dollar and any that are left will be donated to a variety of local organizations and stores. And while Campbell is closing this chapter in her life, she said another will surely open.

“I’m not quite sure exactly what it’s going to be, this is going to take me a little while to wind up. I’ll find something interesting to do next.”

