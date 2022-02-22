Advertisement

Parkersburg Lions Club reaches 100-year milestone

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Lions Club will be celebrating a historic milestone this Thursday.

The organization will be celebrating being around for one hundred years.

Lions club president, Charles Roberts, says that he is proud to serve during the group’s one-hundredth year and see all that the organization has done since it began.

Roberts says the celebration will be a chance to both honor members and partners of the organization.

“It’s really a celebration too, this hundredth anniversary. Which is coming this Thursday is a celebration of everything that everyone has been involved with. From the community to civic organizations to the Parkersburg Lions Club,” says Roberts.

Roberts says that the celebration will be taking place at the Parkersburg Arts Center this Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The Lions club is looking for more members.

If you are interested, you can contact them using the number, 304-588-1487.

