Parkersburg man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court on Tuesday afternoon where he pled guilty to two charges.

Back on December 28, 2021, Police Chief Scott Elliott said Zohn Kelly, 31, was involved in an altercation at a home in the 800 block of 7th Street when one resident’s dog became protective of its owner, leading Kelly to shoot the animal.

Kelly pled guilty to animal cruelty, which is a felony and he also pled guilty to wanton endangerment.

Elliott says Kelly is also wanted in Washington County, Ohio on a community control violation.

Kelly’s sentencing date is still being decided at this time.

