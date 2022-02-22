Advertisement

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges

A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court on Tuesday afternoon where he pled...
A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court on Tuesday afternoon where he pled guilty to two charges.(North Central Regional Jail)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court on Tuesday afternoon where he pled guilty to two charges.

Back on December 28, 2021, Police Chief Scott Elliott said Zohn Kelly, 31, was involved in an altercation at a home in the 800 block of 7th Street when one resident’s dog became protective of its owner, leading Kelly to shoot the animal.

Kelly pled guilty to animal cruelty, which is a felony and he also pled guilty to wanton endangerment.

Elliott says Kelly is also wanted in Washington County, Ohio on a community control violation.

Kelly’s sentencing date is still being decided at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suddenlink has also been ordered to open a call center in West Virginia.
Public Service Commission breaks down Suddenlink fine
Seth Anthony Windland Obit
Obituary: Windland, Seth Anthony
Shooting scene on Highway 9.
WVU football recruit undergoing surgery after being shot
Nicholas Alexander Rymer Obit
Obituary: Rymer, Nicholas Alexander
Derrick Wilcox Obit
Obituary: Wilcox, Derrick

Latest News

Marietta crew starts clean up
Marietta workers start flood cleanup
A Dayton man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court because of drug charges dating back to...
Dayton man sentenced over drug charges
Dr. William Husel (Photo: CBS)
Trial underway for Ohio doctor charged in hospital deaths
WTAP News @ Noon - Golden Apple Kathy Martin
WTAP News @ Noon - Golden Apple Kathy Martin