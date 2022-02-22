Serah Bellar files federal civil lawsuit over alleged abuse

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -Serah Bellar has filed a civil lawsuit against Athens County, a former Athens County Deputy, her biological parents and uncle, and a Waverly, Ohio Church.

In her lawsuit, Bellar alleges that her biological parents promoted or allowed her biological brothers to sexually abuse her. Bellar’s parents, Robert and Deborah, are scheduled to stand trial in May in the criminal case against them.

They are accused of conspiring to cover up the alleged sexual abuse that took place in their home and involved several of their children.

Bellar is also suing Athens County Children’s Services for allegedly knowing about the abuse at the Bellar home and not taking any action to help Serah.

Former Athens County Deputy Jimmy Childs is also a defendant in Bellar’s lawsuit. Childs resigned after facing criminal charges related to this case.

He was originally charged in May with tampering with evidence and obstructing justice after authorities said he deleted a record of a phone call between him and Robert Bellar while a warrant was being served at Bellar’s home. In this lawsuit, Serah claims she told Childs about the abuse she received at home and that he did not take any corrective action to help her.

Serah’s uncle, James Bellar who runs Dove Outreach Church in Waverly, is being sued for allegedly preaching that siblings are supposed to procreate with each other. Bellar claims in the lawsuit that this preaching contributed to her brothers, Josiah and Jonathan, sexually abusing her.

bellar has filed 13 claims against the defendants and is seeking compensatory, punitive, and economic damages. You can read more about the various criminal lawsuits related to this case here.

