Student Athlete of the Week: Kisten Roberts

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Kisten Roberts, a senior from Parkersburg high school is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

She is a three sport athlete: playing volleyball, basketball and softball, along with a job and maintaining a 3.8 GPA at Parkersburg.

Her team is beginning to play their sectional playoff game this upcoming week, and she has been a big factor to why their season has turned around.

As the basketball season comes to end, Kisten looks forward to softball season and is eager for college. She has her eyes set on Florida Gulf University.

