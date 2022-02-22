Advertisement

Trial underway for Ohio doctor charged in hospital deaths

Dr. William Husel (Photo: CBS)
Dr. William Husel (Photo: CBS)(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A long-anticipated trial is underway for an Ohio doctor charged in multiple hospital deaths. Dr. William Husel is accused of ordering excessive painkillers for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System.

Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives.

Husel has pleaded not guilty to 14 murder counts. His attorney, Jose Baez, told jurors Tuesday Husel was only practicing ``comfort care’' for his patients.

Franklin Judge Michael Holbrook last month dropped 11 of the original 25 charges at the prosecution’s request.

Jurors are expected to hear from at least 50 prosecution witnesses as well as additional defense witnesses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suddenlink has also been ordered to open a call center in West Virginia.
Public Service Commission breaks down Suddenlink fine
Seth Anthony Windland Obit
Obituary: Windland, Seth Anthony
Shooting scene on Highway 9.
WVU football recruit undergoing surgery after being shot
Nicholas Alexander Rymer Obit
Obituary: Rymer, Nicholas Alexander
Derrick Wilcox Obit
Obituary: Wilcox, Derrick

Latest News

WTAP News @ Noon - Golden Apple Kathy Martin
WTAP News @ Noon - Golden Apple Kathy Martin
Suddenlink has also been ordered to open a call center in West Virginia.
Public Service Commission breaks down Suddenlink fine
W.Va. State Police locality pay bill advances in House
W.Va. State Police locality pay bill advances in House
Shooting scene on Highway 9.
WVU football recruit undergoing surgery after being shot