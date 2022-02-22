W.Va. Senate bill targets Suddenlink

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A West Virginia Senate committee has advanced legislation that takes aim at certain cable operators.

The legislation, Senate Bill 648, would target cable operators whose customer service was deemed by the state Public Service Commission (PSC) to be unsafe, inadequate and unreliable.

Operators meeting that description would be required to maintain an in-state call center for five years.

Currently, the bill’s criteria, if passed, would include Suddenlink Communications due to a recent judgment handed down by the state PSC.

Public comments filed in that case include numerous complaints about billing issues, shoddy service and long waits on the phone with customer service. Most end with questionable resolution.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, said being able to effectively communicate with the company has been a top complaint.

“When they called in, talking to somebody foreign, didn’t know anything about the area or the concerns,” he said after Tuesday’s committee meeting.

The legislation also would require cable operators to provide subscribers a paper bill at no charge. Currently, some companies charge a fee for that convenience.

Charlotte Lane, chairwoman of the Public Service Commission, explained what she believes will be the benefit of an in-state call center.

“It means that our customers in West Virginia will get better service,” she said. “They will be able to call someone. They will be able to understand what people are saying and the people that are responding will be familiar with West Virginia.”

“When you have something here, they understand the needs of a Kanawha County, or a Raleigh County or even southern West Virginia much better than someone calling in or talking to in Florida or out of state,” Nelson added.

Both the pending legislation and $2.2 million judgment require Suddenlink to open an in-state call center, Lane confirmed. She said her support for the legislation should not raise question about the commission’s ability to enforce its order.

“This bill strengthens it, and it’s an affirmation of what the public wants and what the Legislature wants,” Lane said.

Both the senator and chairwoman hope the legislation, if passed, will be a big step toward helping those who complained to the PSC get the service they expect.

Suddenlink has not responded to our request for its thoughts on the legislation.

Senate Bill 648 now moves to the full Senate for consideration.

