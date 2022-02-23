Academic Achiever of the week: Lance Nutter

ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lance Nutter is a senior at Ritchie County High School with a 4.0 GPA. He spoke about what motivates him to do so well in the classroom.

“My parents have always pushed me to do my best so I can live out a good life and live out my dreams,” said Nutter.

Nutter recently became a member of the West Virginia Air National Guard. He will be working part-time there while also continuing his education at Marshall Universities Flight School. After that he hopes to fulfill his dreams.

“And hopefully one day I’ll become a pilot in the Air Force and then later on commercially flying passenger planes,” said Nutter.

Nutter is involved with extracurriculars at school. Besides becoming a member of the West Virginia Air National Guard recently, he is a member of the Track & Field team, a member of the National Honors Society, and he is on Student Council.

He shared his favorite memory of senior year so far.

“I never thought I would say this but I actually enjoy being able to come back to school. Being able see all my friends, goof off, have fun, and go to all the football games,” said Nutter.

Nutter says watching the Ritchie County High School football team win their first state title was his favorite football game he attended this year.

