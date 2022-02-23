City of Parkersburg prepared for potential flooding

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -With more rain expected in the coming days, officials in Parkersburg are prepared for the possibility of flooding.

Another system is forecasted to bring 1-2 inches of rain to the area Thursday and Friday, bringing the potential for flooding.

Later this week, the Ohio River at Parkersburg is forecasted to crest near 33ft. The flood stage is 36ft. While major flooding isn’t expected, minor flooding could occur.

To prepare for the possibility of flooding, Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce says the city has reinforced the flood wall at Point Park and activated six pumps.

Mayor Joyce wants residents to remember that the flood wall is doing its job of protecting the city from floods.

“The flood wall is doing its job,” Joyce explained. It’s protecting the life and property of thousands of residents and structures here in the City of Parkersburg, including our hospital, our government buildings, some schools, and hundreds if not thousands of private residences.”

He says residents in flood-prone areas can also prepare by moving items to higher ground.

Once any high water recedes, the city will work on clearing debris.

