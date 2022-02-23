Advertisement

Contempt threats, primary woes swirl amid Ohio map confusion

A political stalemate over Ohio’s new legislative maps has plunged the state into confusion.
A political stalemate over Ohio’s new legislative maps has plunged the state into confusion.(WTVG / Dave's Redistricting)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A political stalemate over Ohio’s new legislative maps has plunged the state into confusion.

As members of a new map-drawing commission defended themselves against potential contempt charges for failing to meet the latest court order requiring them to stop gerrymandering, top leaders were urging lawmakers to delay the May 3 primary.

The bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission planned to meet again Wednesday and Thursday.

Members tried to deflect the threatened sanctions by telling the Ohio Supreme Court that despite declaring an impasse last week they believe legal maps might be drawn by the end of this week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the defendants are Robert Bellar, Deborah Bellar and Jimmy Childs
Serah Bellar files federal civil lawsuit over alleged abuse
A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court on Tuesday afternoon where he pled...
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges
Suddenlink has also been ordered to open a call center in West Virginia.
Public Service Commission breaks down Suddenlink fine
Norman B. Hurt Obit
Obituary: Hurt, Norman B.
Shooting scene on Highway 9.
WVU football recruit undergoing surgery after being shot

Latest News

Anthony Flanagan
Parkersburg man arrested for sex crime in South Carolina
Lawmakers in West Virginia are looking to give pay raises to workers in the state’s foster care...
Lawmakers advance pay raise for state foster care employees
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021