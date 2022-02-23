Advertisement

Downtown PKB reflects on 2021, talks plans for 2022 at annual meeting

Downtown PKB 2021 Annual Report
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Downtown PKB talked about its achievements this year and its goals for next year at its annual meeting Wednesday.

The mission of Downtown PKB is to enhance and revitalize downtown Parkersburg by showcasing its business and amenities.

This event allows downtown PKB the opportunity to celebrate what they achieved in the past year and thank all their supporters.

Several awards were given out at the event. Larry Johnson, a founding member of Downtown PKB, received Person of the Year Award. Ross Foundation received Business of the Year, and the Parkersburg art center received the Curb Appeal Award.

Executive Director Amanda Stevens said she and her team have accomplished a lot this year. They held several in-person events this year, received over $8,000 in sponsorships from businesses and 62 individuals and businesses joined or renewed their partner program, which helped raise over $18,000. Stevens says she has learned a lot since she started her role 5 months ago.

“We focus on the four points of downtown development, design, event and promotions, and historic preservation. So, the biggest challenge for me is to try to wrap my head around all four points at the same time. How to our events, our committees, projects that we do, how do they check all those boxes,” Stevens said.

Stevens said a major goal for this year is to get the downtown business district to become a designated historic district.

Stevens said this would allow businesses and residents the opportunity to apply for specific grants and special tax benefits.

