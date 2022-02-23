Advertisement

Former West Virginia fire chief charged with embezzlement

Thomas Tucker, 43, of Cabin Creek, former chief of the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department, is...
Thomas Tucker, 43, of Cabin Creek, former chief of the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department, is accused of embezzling thousands from the department.(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A criminal complaint says a former West Virginia volunteer fire chief is accused of embezzling nearly $100,000 from the department.

News outlets cited the complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court in reporting that 43-year-old Thomas Tucker was charged on Tuesday with embezzling the funds from the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department.

The complaint says Tucker is accused of spending more than $99,000 in fire department funds on personal items including truck repairs, groceries, liquor and fuel.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Tucker has an attorney. His preliminary hearing was set for March 8.

