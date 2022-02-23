Former West Virginia fire chief charged with embezzlement

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A criminal complaint says a former West Virginia volunteer fire chief is accused of embezzling nearly $100,000 from the department.

News outlets cited the complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court in reporting that 43-year-old Thomas Tucker was charged on Tuesday with embezzling the funds from the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department.

The complaint says Tucker is accused of spending more than $99,000 in fire department funds on personal items including truck repairs, groceries, liquor and fuel.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Tucker has an attorney. His preliminary hearing was set for March 8.

