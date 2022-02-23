Gov. Justice declares State of Preparedness for 41 counties ahead of potential flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Due to a threat of flooding this week, Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for 41 counties in West Virginia.

This is due to the potential of possible flash flooding due to heavy downpours or steady rain forecasted for most of the state Thursday and Friday.

The following counties have been listed in the State of Preparedness category for the impending storms: Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Fayette, Gilmer, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Monongalia, Nicholas, Ohio, Pleasants, Preston, Putnam, Raleigh, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Tucker, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Webster, Wetzel, Wirt, Wood, and Wyoming.

The Governor’s decision directs the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to be ready to respond to any emergencies due to the heavy rainfall. This means that all personnel and resources must be ready in response to any emergency that could develop.

During the storm, the National Weather Service will be holding daily briefings for state agencies and local partners. The West Virginia Emergency Management Division will provide updates on each county.

“WVEMD monitors for any events that may threaten the citizens of West Virginia, including severe weather threats,” said WVEMD Director GE McCabe. “We’re prepared at all times to respond should there be an emergency.”

Gov. Justice and the WVEMD say they would like all West Virginians to stay up to date about the weather conditions through local media reports and to please follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.

