Lawmakers advance pay raise for state foster care employees

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Lawmakers in West Virginia are looking to give pay raises to workers in the state’s foster care system.

The House of Delegates has passed a bill that would give at least 15% raises to all caseworkers and other staff who work directly with families and children.

Republican Del. Jonathan Pinson said the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has a statewide vacancy rate of 30%.

There are more than 7,000 children in West Virginia’s foster care system.

House Bill 4344 also requires that the state contract with an independent expert to evaluate the foster care system’s intake process and mandates the state create a public database with child welfare statistics.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

