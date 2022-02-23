Motion granted to assign Lionel Gore with new lawyer

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Washington County man facing murder charges among many others will be assigned a new lawyer after a court hearing Wednesday.

Lionel Gore is facing numerous charges including murder and arson in the death of his mother.

Gore’s attorney, Shawna Landaker, who was not present at the hearing, filed a motion in Washington County common pleas court to withdraw from the case.

Landaker cited an undisclosed conflict between Gore and another person at the Washington County Jail where Gore is being held.

Landaker said the conflict would hinder her ability to represent Gore.

Judge Mark Kerenyi granted the motion and gore will be given a court-appointed attorney.

