Obituary: Grogan, Gordon Dale

Gordon Dale Grogan, 81, of Washington, WV, was received by Jesus unexpectedly on February 21, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on February 29, 1940 in Wood County, WV, the son of the late Denver Gordon and Ruby Naomi McCartney Grogan.

Gordy retired from O’Ames in 2000 after thirty-five years with the company.

Gordy never met a stranger and always enjoyed doing for others, even if it cost him personally.

He will be remembered for his huge sincere heart and how appreciative he was of others.

He was a faithful member of the Lubeck Community Baptist Church for many years.

Gordy is survived by his children Deborah Garrett (David) of Dover, OH, Brian Grogan (Cheryl) of Washington, WV, eight grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, sisters Peggy Jenkins, Darlene Kiger (Joe) , several nieces and nephews and his grand dogs.

In addition to his parents, Gordy was preceded in death by his brother Jimmy Grogan.

Private services will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family.

