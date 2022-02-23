Advertisement

Obituary: Jones, Franklin G.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Franklin G. Jones Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Franklin G. Jones, 84, died Wednesday February 23, 2022 at his residence.

He retired from Allegheny Power, was a member of Hopewell Church of Christ, and was a United States Air Force veteran.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Jean Jones; four sons Franklin G. Jones, Jr. (Karla), Kevin Jones (Kathy), Chris Jones (Kelly), and Jackie Taber; grandson Jesse; granddaughters Megan, Kelsey, Fallon, and Emily; two step grandchildren Casey and Candice; and great grandchildren Clayton, Joann, Jasper, and Jase.

In addition to his parents, Thurman and Belle (Heiney) Jones, he was  preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. 

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suddenlink has also been ordered to open a call center in West Virginia.
Public Service Commission breaks down Suddenlink fine
Some of the defendants are Robert Bellar, Deborah Bellar and Jimmy Childs
Serah Bellar files federal civil lawsuit over alleged abuse
A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court on Tuesday afternoon where he pled...
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges
Norman B. Hurt Obit
Obituary: Hurt, Norman B.
Shooting scene on Highway 9.
WVU football recruit undergoing surgery after being shot

Latest News

Jack R. Marshall Jr. Obit
Obituary: Marshall Jr., Jack R.
Ginnie Ellen Moore Obit
Obituary: Moore, Ginnie Ellen
Gordon Dale Grogan Obit
Obituary: Grogan, Gordon Dale
Betty Marie Smith Obit
Obituary: Smith, Betty Marie