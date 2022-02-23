Obituary: Jones, Franklin G.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Franklin G. Jones, 84, died Wednesday February 23, 2022 at his residence.

He retired from Allegheny Power, was a member of Hopewell Church of Christ, and was a United States Air Force veteran.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Jean Jones; four sons Franklin G. Jones, Jr. (Karla), Kevin Jones (Kathy), Chris Jones (Kelly), and Jackie Taber; grandson Jesse; granddaughters Megan, Kelsey, Fallon, and Emily; two step grandchildren Casey and Candice; and great grandchildren Clayton, Joann, Jasper, and Jase.

In addition to his parents, Thurman and Belle (Heiney) Jones, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

