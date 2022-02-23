Obituary: Mitchell, Andrew

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Andrew Mitchell, 61, of Parkersburg, passed away February 2, 2022 at his home.

Andy graduated from Parkersburg South High School in 1978. He worked for Nashua for 10+ years and also worked in HVAC for Steers for several years. Andy was a self-taught wood craftsman. He made quilt racks, shadow boxes, night lights, shelves and many other items that will forever remind us of him. Over the years, Andy enjoyed riding dirt bikes, motorcycles and his side by side. Andy loved music, which was nearly always playing at his house. Andy had numerous friends. He will be missed by so many people.

Andy was preceded in death by his father, Jack Mitchell, his niece, Angela Marinaro and his nephew, Eric Andrew Neilsen.

Andy is survived by his mother, Marilyn Mitchell Kerns (stepdad Dale), sister, Brenda Marinaro (husband Rick), brother, Doug Mitchell (wife Carolyn), sister Twila Sanders (husband Bob) and brother Donny Morrison (wife April). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Andy’s home (817 Hopehill Rd.) on Saturday March 19th.

Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Due to limited parking, please stagger visits.

The family requests everyone attending to please write down their favorite memory of Andy to share with the family.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).

