Obituary: Moore, Ginnie Ellen

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - Ginnie Ellen Moore, 69, of Little Hocking, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Ginnie was born April 22, 1952 in Marietta, Ohio to George and Mary Helen Wright.

Family and friends were everything to Ginnie and she loved them with all of her heart

Ginnie will be deeply missed by her daughter Kelly Moore; her significant other of 23 years Larry Hichik; grandchildren Kayla Wentz (Walt McBride II), Kylee Wentz, CJ Moore and Darin (Paige) Barrows; great-grandchildren Maddyson, Ayden, Jordan and Chase McBride; sisters-in-law Connie Prescher and Linda (Rick) Seevers; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Ginnie was preceded in death by her husband Roger Moore; her son Chad Moore; brothers Gary Wright, Dean Wright and John Wright; sisters Toby Chute, Deanna Sue French and Mary Louise Wright.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department.

Friends may call Friday, February 25th from 4 to 8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 1 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Chad Mugrage officiating.

Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.