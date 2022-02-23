Obituary: Proctor, M. Louise

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - M. Louise Proctor, 87, of Marietta and formerly of Knoxville, TN passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. She was born November 15, 1934, in Washington County, Ohio, a daughter of William and Mary Boice Adams.

Louise was a graduate of Marietta High School, Class 1953. She had been employed at Ohio State University as a Secretary and later as a Secretary for the U. S. Department of Agriculture. She and her husband retired to Knoxville. They enjoyed the Smokey Mountains. Her hobby was working with leather and making goods that she sold at the local craft shops in Gatlinburg. She was an avid crafter who enjoyed entertaining and dinner parties. She also enjoyed shopping for artwork and collecting Polar bears.

Louise was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church where she volunteered to help prepare for worship services and special events in the church as well as the community where they lived. She and her husband had season tickets to Dollywood and personally knew all of the performers who would come and talk with them after the shows.

On January 16, 1955, she married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Proctor whom she met while working at the Busy Bee Restaurant. They were inseparable and loved traveling together.

Louise is survived by her sisters, Sandra McVicar of Marietta and Shirley Greenlees of Vincent and several nieces and nephews. Her parents, husband and brothers, Roger and James Adams preceded her in death.

A special “Thank You” to all of Louise’s caregivers for the wonderful care she received.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday (Feb. 26) at 10:30 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 until the time of the service. Messages of sympathy may be made at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Meals on Wheels Program at Washington County Community Action, 218 Putnam Street, Marietta.

