Obituary: Proctor, Mary Ann

FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Mary Ann Proctor, 83, of Fleming, Ohio, died on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 4, 1938 in Clarksburg, WV to Paris Cotrill and Edith Edna Dunfee.

Mary was a cook for Heartland of Marietta and Silver Moon Diner and was a huge Elvis fan.

She is survived by her children, Rick of Fleming, Harvey (Pam) of Fayetteville, TN, Darlene Walker (Bob) of Vincent, OH, Kathy Long (Dan) of Fleming, Brenda Trent (Lee) of Snow Camp, NC and Mary Antill of Marietta, OH; 17 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren; one great grandchild; half sisters, Emma Roberts of FL and Lola Lewis of PA; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Proctor, whom she married on July 30, 1955; and siblings, Thelma Hasley, Harvey Cottrill and Harold Cottrill.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Barlow Volunteer Fire Department. Mary’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice Care and Margaret Boyer for providing Mary with her daily newspaper.

The Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Mary's family with cremation services

