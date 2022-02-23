Obituary: Smith, Betty Marie

BELLEVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Betty Marie Smith, 88, of Belleville, WV passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at home in Belleville, West Virginia.

She was born in Wood County on August 28, 1933, a daughter of the late Donald A. and Isabelle E. Staats Flinn.

“I loved my family, cooking, baking, gardening, canning, and flower beds. I entered items in the Homecoming fair and Belleville Homecoming. I won quite a few ribbons and awards.” Betty was a former member of Ford Chapel. She was well-known for her Halloween donuts. Betty cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, they were her world.

She is survived by her daughters, Wilma Knapp (Carroll) of Granville, OH, Betty Jean Maxwell of Belleville, WV, Sharon Smith (Greg) of Sandyville, WV, Connie Chambers (Jay) of Ravenswood, WV and Mary Ann Knapp (Gregg) of Belleville, WV; sons, Neal Smith of Fort Gay, WV and Tim Smith (Kimberly) of Belleville, WV; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and special friend of 51 years, Sarah Galland.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 69 years, William D. “Bill” Smith on January 31, 2022; one son, Paul Smith and his wife, Sue; grandson, Timothy Alan Smith; sister, Pat Flinn and three brothers, Donnie J. Flinn, Bobby P. Flinn and Eugene Flinn.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Amedysis Hospice.

Funeral service will be conducted at 11AM, February 26, 2022 at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg, with Pastor Bob Riffle officiating. Burial will be in Anderson Cemetery, Belleville. Her family will receive friends February 25th, 2022 from 4-7 PM at the funeral home and one hour prior to the funeral service.

