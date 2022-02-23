Obituary: Terry, Susan Jane

CUTLER, Ohio (WTAP) - Susan Jane Terry, age 73, of Cutler, Ohio passed away Monday, February 21, 2022 after a lengthy illness.

She formerly lived in Belmont and Parkersburg, WV. She was born on November 18, 1948 in Randolph, VT to Wilmuth Rye and Elizabeth Nell Stanton Terry.

Susan was a food service manager for many years. She loved animals and adopted many throughout her life. She was a collector of eagles, John Wayne and Elvis memorabilia. She loved her nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Mary Terry Barcomb and Ruth Ann Terry and brother, Stanton Terry.

Susan is survived by her beloved, Jo Ellen Shaffer; brother, Rick Terry (Virginia); her sister, Pamela Wright (Greg); and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre. Interment will follow at the Rockland Cemetery, Belpre. Visitation will be from 11 am until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

