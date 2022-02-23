Advertisement

Obituary: Terry, Susan Jane

Susan Jane Terry Obit
Susan Jane Terry Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUTLER, Ohio (WTAP) - Susan Jane Terry, age 73, of Cutler, Ohio passed away Monday, February 21, 2022 after a lengthy illness.

She formerly lived in Belmont and Parkersburg, WV. She was born on November 18, 1948 in Randolph, VT to Wilmuth Rye and Elizabeth Nell Stanton Terry.

Susan was a food service manager for many years. She loved animals and adopted many throughout her life. She was a collector of eagles, John Wayne and Elvis memorabilia. She loved her nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Mary Terry Barcomb and Ruth Ann Terry and brother, Stanton Terry.

Susan is survived by her beloved, Jo Ellen Shaffer; brother, Rick Terry (Virginia); her sister, Pamela Wright (Greg); and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre. Interment will follow at the Rockland Cemetery, Belpre. Visitation will be from 11 am until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suddenlink has also been ordered to open a call center in West Virginia.
Public Service Commission breaks down Suddenlink fine
Some of the defendants are Robert Bellar, Deborah Bellar and Jimmy Childs
Serah Bellar files federal civil lawsuit over alleged abuse
A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court on Tuesday afternoon where he pled...
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges
Norman B. Hurt Obit
Obituary: Hurt, Norman B.
Shooting scene on Highway 9.
WVU football recruit undergoing surgery after being shot

Latest News

Andrew Mitchell Obit
Obituary: Mitchell, Andrew
Dale Steed Haught Obit
Obituary: Haught, Dale Steed
Richard Proctor Obit
Obituary: Proctor, Richard
Norman B. Hurt Obit
Obituary: Hurt, Norman B.