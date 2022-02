PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jennings Anthony Vincent, 81, of Parkersburg, WV passed away February 23, 2022 at Stonerise Nursing Facility.

He was born September 16, 1940 a son of the late Jennings Bryant Vincent and Wanda Maxine Rife Vincent.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

